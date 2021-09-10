Vermont invests $4.6M in expanding mental health services

MONTPELIER, V.T. (NEWS10) — Vermont Governor Phil Scott announced Friday the Department of Mental Health (DMH) is providing $4.6 million in federal funds to support local mental health services across the state. The funds became available through the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act.

“While Vermont is a leader in the mental health services we provide, we know there is more work to do and more people to serve,” said Governor Scott.

More than half a million dollars will go to pilot a new program. Mobile Response and Stabilization Services will take services to children and their families in their homes or out in the community. The program will begin October 1. The program will be run by Rutland Mental Health Services and will provide support in the Rutland County area.

“We are all feeling the effects of COVID-19, and for some, the stress has been overwhelming,” said DMH Commissioner Emily Hawes. “These funds allow us to boost existing services and launch new, important outreach and support that will help people in immediate need and also help prevent greater need later on.”

The rest of the money will be distributed to expand existing housing and community-based mental health services or to make the facilities compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.