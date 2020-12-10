Vermont introduces ‘Better Places’ partnership to speed economic recovery

MONTPELIER, Vt. (NEWS10) – Gov. Phil Scott, the Agency of Commerce and Community Development (ACCD) and the Vermont Community Foundation announced $90,000 in grant funding to launch Better Places, a statewide initiative that aims to speed economic recovery by creating places in downtowns and village centers to safely serve residents and visitors this winter and into the coming year.

“Even before the pandemic, my Administration has focused on growing the economy, creating opportunities and revitalizing Vermont’s downtowns and village centers in all 14 counties,” Scott said. “As we begin to rebuild in 2021, grants like Better Places are essential to ensuring the benefits of our recovery are felt in every corner of the state.”

The funding will help communities reimagine and reopen public spaces for safe dining, shopping and recreation, while showcasing the unique sense of place their community offers. The goal is to encourage entrepreneurship-friendly communities through creating safe ways to conduct local activities.

The types of qualifying placemaking projects is vast, from pocket parks and parklets to creative art projects to village events and cultural programming, pop-up spaces, winter markets, streetscape improvements, and many more.

“The grants will help communities quickly and creatively transform sidewalks, streets, parking lots, town greens and other public spaces to support public health and expand commerce in their communities,” said ACCD Secretary Lindsay Kurrle. “Jump-starting projects that enable small businesses to continue to operate is a critical component to sustaining economic and community vitality this winter, while making the places Vermonters call home better.”

Some of the partnering organizations on this opportunity include:

AARP-VT

Local Motion

Vermont Department of Transportation

Vermont Agency of Agriculture

Food and Markets

Vermont Department of Health

In addition to working on program design, this team has provided leadership and collaboration across sectors and government agencies.

Municipalities, nonprofits, and other community groups may apply to ACCD for grant awards of up to $20,000. Program guidelines, application, and FAQs are on the Better Places website. Applications are due January 22, 2021, and awards will be announced in mid-February. Eligible projects must comply with the Governor Scott’s State of Emergency Executive Order and its addendums.