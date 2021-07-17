Vermont housing advocates keep pushing to extend housing program

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WFFF) — Though many are excited to get back to “normal,” for Vermonters experiencing homelessness, it’s a different story. A potentially lifesaving service is ending as the state rolls back its motel housing program.

“This program was not perfect. It had its flaws,” said advocate Addie Lentzner. “But it kept people stably housed and it temporarily ended homelessness in Vermont.”

This past Tuesday, young people, state representatives, and people without stable housing met to outline solutions to the housing crisis. They’re calling on Gov. Phil Scott to take three specific actions:

Extend the motel program

Continue the moratorium on evictions

Keep extended food resource benefits in place

On July 1, people taking advantage of that program who did not have children or a disability, or who were not elderly, were pushed out of those rooms and given a $2,500 check for assistance.

“We can wrap around those individuals and find better options for them than camping, than turning back to drugs, than turning back to abusive situations,” said Sen. Kesha Ram. “We have the means and we have the ability.”

Homeless Vermonters say when they have secure housing, it provides a basis to meet their other needs.