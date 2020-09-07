Vermont House to debate state budget amid virus uncertainty

Vermont News

by: Wilson Ring,

Posted: / Updated:
Coronavirus money in America

Coronavirus money in America. (Karolina Grabowska / Pexels)

MONTPELIER, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Vermont of Representatives is expected to continue debating the 2021 budget this week without knowing whether the federal government will help state and local governments make up budget losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Lawmakers returned to session late last month to finalize the fiscal 2021 budget and deal with other issues that hadn’t been completed by the time the first session ended in late June.

For the current fiscal year, the budget challenge isn’t as great as feared.

Legislative leaders and officials with the administration of Gov. Phil Scott say a bigger challenge could come in the fiscal 2022 budget if Congress doesn’t provide more aid to the states. 

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga