Vermont House overrides Scott’s minimum wage veto

MONTPELIER, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Vermont House of Representatives overrode Gov. Phil Scott’s veto of an act that raises the minimum wage.

Representatives voted 100 in favor of overriding the veto, with 49 opposed, narrowly reaching a two-thirds necessary with only one vote to spare.

When ultimately codified into law, the bill increases minimum wage in Vermont to $11.75 in 2021, and $12.55 in 2022. Wages would then be linked to inflation for future years.

Today’s vote reaffirms the legislature’s commitment to Vermont’s working families. A wage increase will be instrumental in improving the lives of Vermonters. Gradual increases in the minimum wage help ensure Vermonters have the economic resources to support themselves, which puts more money into Vermont’s small businesses and helps our communities thrive. Mitzi Johnson, Vermont House Speaker

Vermont’s governor, however, sees the override differently:

My concerns for this bill—based on fiscal analysis from the Legislature’s Joint Fiscal Office—have been that the negative impacts on Vermont’s economy, workers’ hours and jobs will outweigh the positive benefits, especially in our more rural areas. However, with the Legislature choosing to override these concerns, I hope for the sake of our rural communities they are correct. We simply cannot sustain more job losses or closed businesses, particularly outside the greater Burlington area.” Vermont Governor Phil Scott

