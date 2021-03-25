Vermont House approves $150M broadband plan

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont House gave final approval Wednesday to a plan to spend $150 million in anticipated federal funding to get broadband internet service into every nook and cranny of Vermont.

On Tuesday, the House gave preliminary approval to the bill that would set up a public authority to help design and fund “last mile” high-speed broadband projects.

Lawmakers agree the state needs to expand broadband services into areas that are uneconomical for regular internet service providers. The lack of access in mostly rural areas was highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic when students needed to study from home and others needed to work from home, Democratic House Speaker Jill Krowinski said Tuesday after the bill received preliminary approval.

“This bill will put critical coordination and financial tools in place to advance the State’s goal of achieving universal access to reliable, high-quality, affordable broadband.”

The measure must still be considered by the Senate.