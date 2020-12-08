Vermont high school winter sports delayed

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WFFF) — Vermont high school athletes were set to begin practice on November 30. On Tuesday morning, Gov. Phil Scott announced that the start of the winter sports season has been postponed.
Due to the current conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic within Vermont there is no scheduled date to begin activities. Winter sports eligible for competition this year include ice hockey, basketball, skiing, snowboarding, bowling, gymnastics, dance and cheerleading.
“Unfortunately we will be postponing the start of school sports that were set to start November 30, these are paused until further notice and we will review it again each week” said Scott.
