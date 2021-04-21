Vermont health chief warns of rare ‘vaccine breakthrough’ cases

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates the rate of vaccine breakthrough is .007%, Levine said.

“According to national data, these COVID-19 cases were in people of all ages, 45% were 60 or older, 65% female, 29% had no symptoms. Importantly, just 396 people nationwide —7% with breakthrough infections —were known to be hospitalized and 74, or 1% died,” Levine said.

He pointed out that the data relies on voluntary reporting from state health departments so may not be a complete picture and some cases may not be found because people did not get tested.