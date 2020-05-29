Vermont hair salons and barbershops begin to reopen

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) – Hair salons and barbershops in Vermont have begun to reopen. Earlier this month, Gov. Scott announced that hair salons and barbershops are allowed to reopen by appointment and with other regulations in place, beginning Friday, May 29.

In order to reopen, here are the state guidelines salons and barbershops must follow:

Operations are limited to 25% (twenty-five percent) of approved fire safety occupancy; or 1 customer per 200 square feet and, no classes of more than 25 people shall occur in any single, distinct indoor space.

Operators should separate customers to maintain physical distancing of 6 feet for any activity that will occur for more than a few moments (e.g. a retail transaction).

To the greatest extent possible, operations shall be by appointment only with specified time periods for each client. No walk-In appointments are allowed.

Operations may serve only Vermont residents or others who have completed the prescribed quarantine.

Operators must maintain a log of customers and their contact information for 30 days in the event contact tracing is required by the Health Department.

Shear Jazz, a hair salon in Bennington, reopened Friday morning with mandatory state guidelines in place. They’re keeping a maximum occupancy of 10 people, including both stylists and clients, and telling clients that face masks must be worn at all times.

The salon says they’re booked for months, as many people are anxious to finally get their hair cut.

