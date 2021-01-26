Vermont Guard to continue security operations at US Capitol while preparing for overseas deployment

WASHINGTON (WFFF) — Nearly 100 Vermont National Guard members have been asked to continue their duties in Washington, DC, until at least the end of February.

The Green Mountain Boys were called upon to support security operations around the presidential inauguration. Around 30 service members returned to Vermont Sunday—30 more will depart Camp Johnson to take their place Tuesday.

“Morale is high, all of the soldiers who stayed down there truly want to be there,” said Maj. Scott Detweiler. “They’re doing their part in protecting democracy, and they’re excited about that.”

At the same time, another group of 30 soldiers prepares for a year long deployment overseas. Monday afternoon, the guard hosted a virtual send off ceremony for the troops.

“It’s in these moments of sacrifice, that we’re reminded the sense of duty each of you have for this nation and this state,” said Gov. Phil Scott. “On behalf of every Vermonter, I wish you a safe and successful mission and anxiously await your return.”

They too, will be helping serve functions of law enforcement, but at the U.S. Army European command post

“Responding to traffic accidents, investigating crime scenes,” said Capt. Shawn Flaney. “Anything a normal civilian police officer or detective does is what our unit has been training for. “

Captain Flaney is the commander for the 172nd law enforcement detachment. He says their service will augment active duty troops overseas. He says the unit is largely made up of state troopers and local law enforcement.

Everything you learn through training and practical exercises, these soldiers are doing it day in and day out in their civilian lives,” he said. “So, it brings a lot to the unit and closes the gaps in training,”

The guard plans to deploy 1,000 guard members overseas by May.