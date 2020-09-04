Vermont governor releases order on public safety reform

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has signed an executive order to accelerate a series of reforms of the state’s public safety services.
The order released Friday by the governor also begins a process to initiate what Scott calls a comprehensive, ongoing discussion with state residents—especially those from historically marginalized communities—about how law enforcement can best serve the needs of the community.
The initiative includes seven short-term priorities, including uniform statewide policies for the use of force and police body cameras. It also makes three proposals for the 2021 legislature, including a law to control use-of-force investigations and reviews, a universal reporting system for misconduct allegations, and the creation of models for community oversight.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- Jumpin’ Jack’s to remain open past Labor Day
- Community celebrates veteran who defeated COVID-19
- Troy PD officer cleared after deadly off-duty shooting in July
- ‘Simply unacceptable’: Texas lawmakers want to hold Fort Hood command accountable
- Essex County sees 16 cases in a week as Essex Center outbreak continues