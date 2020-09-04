Vermont governor releases order on public safety reform

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has signed an executive order to accelerate a series of reforms of the state’s public safety services.

The order released Friday by the governor also begins a process to initiate what Scott calls a comprehensive, ongoing discussion with state residents—especially those from historically marginalized communities—about how law enforcement can best serve the needs of the community.

The initiative includes seven short-term priorities, including uniform statewide policies for the use of force and police body cameras. It also makes three proposals for the 2021 legislature, including a law to control use-of-force investigations and reviews, a universal reporting system for misconduct allegations, and the creation of models for community oversight.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES