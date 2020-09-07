Vermont forestry officials reminding of emerald ash borer

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont forestry officials are reminding the public about the threat to the state’s ash trees posed by the invasive insect the emerald ash borer.

Next week is ash borer awareness week. It’s part of a nationwide effort to raise public understanding of the invasive forest pest that has destroyed millions of ash trees in the U.S.

This wood-boring beetle, first found in Vermont in 2018, is now confirmed in eight Vermont counties.

Experience in Midwestern states has shown that once this pest is detected in an area, the majority of ash trees will become infested and die within a decade unless treated with insecticides.

