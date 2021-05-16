Vermont Fish and Wildlife provides deer ages based on teeth

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Successful deer hunters who provided a tooth from the animal to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department can now see how old the deer was on the department’s website.

The tooth is used to determine the age of the deer and provides information that helps in the management of the deer herd, the department said.

The department was able to get accurate ages for 2,631 deer, based on the teeth that were supplied and deer that biologists examined.

“This age information helps us estimate deer population size and assess the health of deer,” said Deer Project Leader Nick Fortin in a written statement. “It is also critically important for understanding the effects of new hunting regulations on the deer population and buck age structure.”

The oldest deer was a 19-year-old doe taken in Ripton and the oldest buck was 12 years old and taken in Somerset, the department said.