Vermont Fish and Wildlife mobile app will help people get outdoors

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WFFF) – With outdoor recreation ramping up, Vermont Fish and Wildlife has created a mobile app that connects people with maps, state regulations, including up-to-date COVID guidance, and other useful information.

Mike Wichrowski, lands and facilities administrator with the department said the goal of “Vermont Outdoors” is to “get information out to people, get it in their hands.”

The project was paid for with federal CARES Act funding to enhance outdoor recreation opportunities. This week, you can expect new additions. A variety of maps will provide directions to ramps and fishing locations.

“You can zoom in on a county or a town and find out what features we have there,” Wichrowski said. “So you can very quickly find out there’s a fish and wildlife boat ramp here or a wildlife management area.”

You can even find out the different types of fish in the water.

“Within the app you can find out what fish species you may be able to catch, so it might have a long list of a dozen fish that you are bound to catch,” Wichrowski said.

Vermont Fish and Wildlife Project Coordinator Chris Saunders said fishing license sales increased 27% in 2019. And, he says, “our 2020 sales added up being the highest we have had since 1992.”

Right now license sales are on track with last year’s numbers. “We have approximately 40,000 folks and that includes people who have bought fishing licenses and those who have a combo which is both hunting and fishing licenses,” Saunders said.

Saunders has fished his entire life. He believes you don’t have to go far for the hobby, and the app will show you that.

“Every one of us is close to quality good fishing right by your house,” Saunders said. “Doesn’t matter if you are in Burlington, Brattleboro or the Northeast Kingdom, we all have water really close to us.”