Vermont farmers showcase their work in 24-hour event

NEW HAVEN, Vt. (WFFF) – #Farm24VT is a 24-hour social media celebration of agriculture, food, and dairy in Vermont. Starting at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, farmers will share photos, videos, and stories about the work they do everyday. They will also give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at how your favorite local foods get made.

By participating in the social media campaign, you can enter to win a long list of prizes. The prizes include a year’s supply of Cabot cheese, a two-night stay at Parker Hill Farm & Boutique Campground, a baking bundle from King Arthur Baking, and more. Prizes will be awarded every hour throughout the day.

To join in on the fun, all you have to do is search for #Farm24VT on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter and you can watch a day in the life of a Vermont farmer or food producer.

For more information and ways to get involved, visit the Farm24VT website.