Vermont family crowdfunding to save home from ‘imminent catastrophe’

(WFFF) — An October 2019 flash flood wiped out nearly 20 feet of land in Wes Melville’s backyard, putting the entire property and the family’s safety in jeopardy. Now, under 10 feet of land separates the family home from a brook.

“This property will see catastrophic failure within five years,” the homeowner said. Those words also appear in a letter about the property from Vermont’s State Geologist Marjorie Gale. They were told it was only a matter of time before the house collapses into the brook.

“The amount of water of that came down the mountain that night was astounding,” said Melville.

Despite the danger, Melville and his wife, Kristi Loven, can’t sell their home or abandon the mortgage. “We don’t have money to pick up and go buy somewhere. Our daughter is special needs,” said Melville. “Not knowing the final numbers or timeline of the FEMA buyout, not having any equity in this place—we’re pretty much stuck here.”

Melville also explained that the pandemic compounded the situation, as he and his wife endure longer than usual wait times. Thankfully, FEMA is covering 75% of the buyout and demolition, leaving Melville and Loven responsible for the other 25%, or $50,209. Soon, they hope to access a $20,000 grant, leaving them to cover the remaining $30,000.

Family members helped the couple set up a donation site in mid-January. “The gratitude we feel and the kindness of all these people. Names from the past, strangers, people reaching out privately,” said Melville.

The in-laws have also stepped in to help, donating nearly $1,500. Kristi’s step-mom Victoria Loven is also selling hand-sewn winter ear warmers with buttons to attach one’s mask straps. She plans to donate the proceeds to Wes and Kristi.

“It’s super amazing to see the support. You know, like the saying is, ‘It takes a village,’ and it really does. And people have really come together, too. We’ve got donors all the way out in California,” said Loven.

Wes and his wife have a 7-year-old daughter on the autism spectrum. They hope to live in an area that allows her to go to the same school. “Our main priority is to disrupt Mikaela’s support team as little as possible. So our goal is to find a place in Chittenden County,” said Melville.

He says the housing market is competitive and limited, but he hopes to find a new and safer place to live by the spring. Already, they’re less than $8,000 dollars away from their goal.