Vermont extends state of emergency

Welcome to Vermont road sign

Welcome to Vermont road sign on May 25, 2008. (James Bilbre / Flickr / CC BY-NC-SA 2.0)

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont Gov. Phil Scott will be extending the pandemic-related state of emergency on Monday for another month.

“This is simply the tool we need to respond to the pandemic,” he said Friday during his twice-weekly virus briefing.

He said he’s hopeful that there will not be too many more of these extensions in the future as more Vermonters get vaccinated, particularly those vulnerable to severe illness or death.

Then “we’ll begin to again turn the spigot once more and get back to whatever normal will be,” Scott said.

