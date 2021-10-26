Vermont deer season scheduled to begin November 13

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WFFF) — Hunters in the state are getting ready for Vermont’s 16-day regular deer season that begins November 13. Licenses are available from the Fish and Wildlife website, where there is also a 2021 Deer Hunting Guide that includes maps, regulations, and more.
Hunters under age 18 can get their hunting license for $8 if they are residents, and $25 if they are non-residents. For those above 18, it’s $28 for residents and $102 for non-residents.
Hunters who bag deer on November 13 or 14 are asked to report their deer at one of the biological check stations listed below:
- Buck Stop Mini Mart: Bennington
- Keith’s Country Store: Pittsford
- R&L Archery: Barre
- Newfane Store: Newfane
- West Enosburg Country Store: Enosburg Falls
- The Old Fishing Hole: Morrisville (Saturday only)
- Bob’s Quick Stop: Irasburg
- Lead & Tackle: Lyndon
- Village Grocery & Deli: Waitsfield
- Wright’s Sport Shop: Newport
- Tyson Store: Ludlow
Hunters who don’t go to a biological reporting station are then asked to provide a tooth from their deer to accurately determine the age. The results are posted to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife website in the spring.
