Vermont deer season scheduled to begin November 13

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WFFF) — Hunters in the state are getting ready for Vermont’s 16-day regular deer season that begins November 13. Licenses are available from the Fish and Wildlife website, where there is also a 2021 Deer Hunting Guide that includes maps, regulations, and more.

Hunters under age 18 can get their hunting license for $8 if they are residents, and $25 if they are non-residents. For those above 18, it’s $28 for residents and $102 for non-residents.

Hunters who bag deer on November 13 or 14 are asked to report their deer at one of the biological check stations listed below:

Buck Stop Mini Mart: Bennington

Keith’s Country Store: Pittsford

R&L Archery: Barre

Newfane Store: Newfane

West Enosburg Country Store: Enosburg Falls

The Old Fishing Hole: Morrisville (Saturday only)

Bob’s Quick Stop: Irasburg

Lead & Tackle: Lyndon

Village Grocery & Deli: Waitsfield

Wright’s Sport Shop: Newport

Tyson Store: Ludlow

Hunters who don’t go to a biological reporting station are then asked to provide a tooth from their deer to accurately determine the age. The results are posted to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife website in the spring.