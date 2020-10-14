Vermont deems Washington County a travel hazard again on coronavirus map

MONTPELIER, Vt. (NEWS10) — Washington County, which shares frequent traffic across the border with Vermont, has been designated a “yellow zone” county again by the neighboring state.

The decision is made when a county rises above a certain threshold of active cases per million. Being designated yellow required between 400-799 active COVID-19 cases per million. Vermont’s Tuesday update of their cross-state travel map noted the county’s rise to 419 estimated cases per million.

The designation means that travel to Washington County isn’t advised. Vermont residents who travel to Washington County are being asked to quarantine for two weeks and monitor for coronavirus symptoms upon return.

Washington County is a popular tourist destination for Vermont residents, and some Vermonters are employed there.

It’s the second time the county has been designated in the yellow this fall. The first was a preemptive decision last month, when a small spike of cases in the county was deemed the start of a possible larger outbreak.

Vermont isn’t in direct contact with the counties it tracks on its map, which stretches from Maine to Virginia and Ohio.

Essex, Saratoga and Rensselaer counties are also in the yellow. Albany and Warren counties are in the red, meaning 800 or more active cases per million.

