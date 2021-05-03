Vermont considering future of DMV offices closed by pandemic

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles is considering whether to reopen a number of regional offices across the state that were closed during the early days of the pandemic.

DMV Commissioner Wanda Minoli says they are in the process of evaluating the future of offices in St. Albans, St. Johnsbury, Middlebury, Dummerston, and White River Junction. Offices in Bennington, Rutland, Newport, South Burlington and Springfield are open by appointment only.

The pandemic spurred significant improvements to online services, such as license renewals and some vehicle registration services, that has reduced demand for in-person services.

Minoli has said the reopening of satellite locations is dependent on how things go in the locations that are open. “Accessibility and user-friendliness are at an all-time high, with additional online systems and services that were developed throughout the pandemic to enable customers to do their business right at their own computer,” Minoli said in an email to the Caledonian Record.

Among the services now available online are online vehicle registration and standard learner’s permit tests. Commercial learner’s permits tests must still be taken in person.

Driving tests still must also be taken in person.

On Monday, the Vermont Department of Health reported 31 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total since the pandemic began to more than 23,150. There were 15 people hospitalized, including four in intensive care.

The state reported one additional fatality, bringing the statewide total since the pandemic began to 248.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases and deaths in Vermont did not increase over the past two weeks, going from 116.29 new cases per day on April 17 to 78.57 new cases per day on May 1. Deaths went from 1.57 per day on April 17 to 0.43 per day on May 1.

The Associated Press is using data collected by Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering to measure outbreak caseloads and deaths across the U.S.