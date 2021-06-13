Vermont capital offers bleak housing market for renters, buyers

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WFFF) — As in many cities throughout the region and the country, Montpelier, Vermont has an extremely tight housing market, and the City Council is taking notice. The Montpelier Housing Task Force presented its annual report last week, painting a grim picture of an increasingly unaffordable market for anyone who isn’t wealthy.

“We need market-rate housing,” task force chair Polly Nichol said. “We need subsidized housing. We need starter homes. We need housing for seniors who don’t necessarily qualify for subsidized housing.”

There are almost no rental vacancies in Montpelier, and the average market rent is $1,387 per month. The median price for a single-family home last year was $296,500. Homes generally sell within a few days, often to a cash buyer after a bidding war.

“You’re making $78,000 a year, you can afford a $225,000 house,” task force member Kevin Casey said. “There are no $225,000 houses available, because the moment they hit the market, they’re now $275,000 after being bid up.”

The task force has a long list of recommendations. It suggests that Montpelier support its housing trust fund to the tune of $150,000 annually. It also wants the city to explore the idea of a land value tax that charges owners of long-term vacant properties more than owners of occupied real estate.