Vermont canvassing committee certifies results of 2020 election

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WFFF) — One week since the election and Vermont’s Secretary of State Jim Condos touted historically high voter turnout.

Per Vermont state law, the Secretary of State and the chair or designee from each major political party constitute a “canvassing committee” to announce the official results of the 2020 general election.

“I am thrilled to be able to announce to you today that Vermonters have blown away previous turn out records in any general election in Vermont history,” said Condos.

Over 370,000 ballots were cast in Vermont, 75% of which were mailed in.

“We did this with virtually no issues at polling places,” said Condos. “And none of this would have been possible without the work of our town clerks and their poll workers who ensured that we had an election with integrity.”

The process continued by announcing the candidates, winners, and total number of votes of both national and state elections.

“For the Office of U.S. President and Vice President, Joseph R. Biden and Kamala D. Harris received 242,820 votes. Donald J. Trump and Michael R. Pence, 112,704 votes,” said Will Senning, Director of Elections and Campaign Finance.

About 65% of the state voted for former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris.

“We’re pretty confident that everything is accurate, so we’re just kind of giving it one last look to make sure everything looks correct,” said Josh Wronsky, Executive Director of Vermont’s Progressive Party.

Condos says there were no issues at the polls or instances of fraud, either. “The process is very deliberate. It’s very careful, and it takes time,” he said. “I also believe that anybody that’s proclaiming that there was voter fraud needs to produce the evidence.”

Despite Trump’s election lawsuits in other states, Wronsky says this is the first step in recognizing Joe Biden’s election victory.

Condos commends small-but-mighty Vermont for its record-breaking voter participation in a pandemic. “We should be proud as a state. Vermonters have overwhelmingly embraced the safe voting options available and showed that our Vermont strong resilience proved out once again,” he said.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES