Vermont boasts vaccination numbers

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WFFF) — The Green Mountain State is standing out in the region and around the country. This time, for its pace of vaccine administration.

This as the Scott Administration touts the CDC’s rankings of the Brave, Little State. That is, first in the Northeast for doses administered per 100,000 residents, and seventh nationwide for percentage of doses administered.

“Vermont is doing very well in getting vaccine into the arms of its healthcare workforce with a quick turnaround on when the vaccine reaches the state,” said Health Commissioner Mark Levine.

Human Services Secretary Mike Smith says there are nearly 30,000 doses in the state and over 17,000 in the arms of Vermonters.

While this discrepancy may seem like a slow rollout, Gov. Phil Scott assures it’s not cause for concern. “I think we’re doing pretty well. But we can do better, and we’re going to do better. We just need to make sure that we have a consistent supply that we can count on,” Scott said.

Dr. Levine also explains one shipment of several thousand doses requires time to schedule clinics and administer, potentially causing delays in reporting. “It may look like we’re behind, but this is the reality of how you schedule administration of a treatment like this,” said Levine.

Dr. Levine says Vermont will no longer refer to phases as “1b, 1c, and 2.” In the coming weeks, the state will instead initiate a revised framework known as Age Prioritization. “First, individuals ages 75 and older, then age 65 to 74, followed by people in a younger age range, who have higher risk conditions,” said Dr. Levine.

He and Vermont’s Vaccine Implementation Advisory Committee are working to further define these conditions. “Those conditions will almost certainly include heart diseases, emphysema or COPD, chronic kidney disease, cancer, and immunosuppressive states like organ donation people,” said Dr. Levine.

The Scott Administration says this group may receive the first dose of the vaccine later in January, at the earliest. The state is also working to ensure members of the BIPOC population are prioritized in the vaccination process.

“That has not disappeared as a key part of our strategy and a key part of our priorities. We’re just in the midst of working out exactly how that will look in our scheme that we plotted up. Again, much of the work that needs to be done in this area is education,” said Dr. Levine. This includes communication, appropriate messaging, and interpretation.

Dr. Levine reminds Vermonters to get their second dose three to four weeks after the first and wait seven to ten days after to develop a full immune response. “We’re a lot further ahead today then we were a month ago. And we are you know at the mercy in some respects, of the supply coming in. We can only distribute. So, when we receive more, we will ramp up our efforts and make sure that we get the shots into the arms of Vermonters who want it,” said Gov. Scott.