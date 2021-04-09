Vermont begins shift away from COVID-related mandates

Vermont News
Posted: / Updated:

Blue face masks. (Karolina Grabowska / Pexels)

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WFFF) – Vermont is starting its phased reopening plan with a goal of having only health guidance and not mandates by July 4 as more people get vaccinated.

Outdoor businesses, low- or no-contact professional services, farmers’ markets, retail operations and campgrounds on Friday moved to universal health guidance of masks and physical distancing. Vermont’s travel guidance also changed, with a focus on COVID-19 testing instead of quarantining.

Unvaccinated Vermonters returning to the state are now required to be tested within three days. Visitors can come to Vermont without quarantining as long as they have a negative test within three days of arriving. Vaccinated people can continue to travel without restrictions.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire