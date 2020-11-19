Vermont basketball programs pause activities due to positive COVID-19 test result

by: Angelique Martinez

BULRINGTON, Vt. (WFFF) — Both the UVM men’s and women’s basketball programs have paused all team activities following one positive COVID-19 test result among each program’s Tier 1 personnel.

Tier 1 personnel include student-athletes, coaches, managers, and support staff. Results were detected during regular coronavirus testing, which is conducted three times a week in accordance with NCAA guidelines.

Both Vermont basketball programs are following state, local and University public health guidelines.

