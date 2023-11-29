ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Wilcox Ice Cream, based in East Arlington, Vermont, is recalling all flavors of their branded ice cream, yogurt, ice cream bars, as well as Leonardo’s branded gelato after learning a lot of super premium mint chocolate chip manufactured on September 15 might have been contaminated with listeria. Consumers who take a picture of the top and sides of the container showing the best-by date may email ar@wilcoxicecreamvt.com for credit, including the quantity, where it was purchased, full name, address, and number.

Wilcox Ice Cream was notified by the Vermont Department of Agriculture that a sample collected by the New Hampshire Department of Agriculture tested positive for listeria monocytogenes. Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and people with weakened immune systems.

Anyone with questions may call Christina and Craig Wilcox, Wilcox Ice Cream, at (802) 375-1133.