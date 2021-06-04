Vermont announces weekend walk-in vaccine clinics

MONTPELIER, Vt. (NEWS10) – Governor Phil Scott announced new walk-in clinics as the State works to make the COVID-19 vaccine easily accessible throughout Vermont.
Governor Scott previously announced that when 80% of Vermont’s eligible population (those age 12 and older) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the state will enter Step 4 of the Vermont Forward plan and remove remaining restrictions. As of Thursday, it was at 78.6% of eligible Vermonters, needing 7,878 more people to reach the goal.
“Vermonters have stepped up throughout this pandemic and we are very close to our vaccination goal,” said Governor Scott. “As we’re seeing a slow-down in the number of people being vaccinated, we need those who have not yet gotten their shot to find a clinic today. It has never been easier, with hundreds of clinics across the state. Vaccines are free, safe and very effective – now is the time.”
Currently pop-up, walk-in events are scheduled for June 4 – 7. In addition to these pop-up events, most pharmacies around the state are offering walk-in vaccinations.
Here are walk-in clinics in Southern Vermont:
Saturday, June 5
- Holiday Inn Conference Center, 476 Holiday Dr., Rutland (7-11:50 a.m.)
- Wilmington Antique and Flea Market, 225 Route 9, Wilmington (12-3 p.m.)
Sunday, June 6
- Holiday Inn Conference Center, 476 Holiday Dr., Rutland (7-11:50 a.m.)
- Wilmington Antique and Flea Market, 225 Route 9, Wilmington (12-3 p.m.)
Monday, June 7
- Paramount Theater, 30 Center St., Rutland (3-6 p.m.)