Vermont AFL-CIO to strike if Trump rejects peaceful transfer of power

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WFFF) — The Vermont AFL-CIO has voted to authorize a general strike in the event President Trump refuses to engage in a peaceful transfer of power on January 20.

Of the labor union’s delegates, 87% voted in favor of the measure.

“Leaders and rank and file members of affiliated Unions from across Vermont have spoken,” said Vermont AFL-CIO President David Van Deusen. “We are ready to do our part to defend democracy should a crisis unfold. Labor is prepared to work with allies and elected officials within a Popular Front in order to maximize resistance should Trump refuse to peacefully transfer the power of the Presidency to the winner of the 2020 election.”

The vote was held on Saturday as President Trump sought to put pressure on Republican officials in Michigan and Pennsylvania ahead of their certification of election results. The union announced their decision in a press release Monday afternoon.

“It is only our intent to make this call if the democracy which we hold dear comes under a clear and imminent threat,” Van Deusen said ahead of the vote. “Understand that if vested with this authority your leadership board will be judicious in exercising this power.”

The Vermont AFL-CIO represents over 10,000 Vermont workers.