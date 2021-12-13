Vermont reported 532 new COVID-19 cases Sunday and the deaths of three more people, bringing the total number of fatalities from the pandemic to 432.
- Chittenden County – 55
- Franklin County – 48
- Windsor Count y- 46
- Rutland County – 42
- Addison County – 37
- Windham County – 33
- Bennington County – 23,
- Caledonia County – 16
- Washington County – 15
- Orange County – 14
- Orleans County – 6
- Grand Isle County – 5
- Lamoille County – 5
- Essex County – 2
- Unknown – 185
Out of nearly 560,000 people that have taken nearly 2,700,000 total tests, there have been 55,849 cases; 44,802 people have recovered. Among Vermonters five years old and up, 77% are fully vaccinated.
In a portion of New York’s North Country, Franklin County reported 17 new cases for county-wide totals of 6,156 infections, 27 deaths and 5,857 people recovered. There were no case updates on Sunday from Clinton County or Essex County.