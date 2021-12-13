FILE – A medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif. on Jan. 21, 2021. In the early days of 2021, television screens were filled with images of people across the country getting shots of the new COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Vermont reported 532 new COVID-19 cases Sunday and the deaths of three more people, bringing the total number of fatalities from the pandemic to 432.

Chittenden County – 55

Franklin County – 48

Windsor Count y- 46

Rutland County – 42

Addison County – 37

Windham County – 33

Bennington County – 23,

Caledonia County – 16

Washington County – 15

Orange County – 14

Orleans County – 6

Grand Isle County – 5

Lamoille County – 5

Essex County – 2

Unknown – 185

Out of nearly 560,000 people that have taken nearly 2,700,000 total tests, there have been 55,849 cases; 44,802 people have recovered. Among Vermonters five years old and up, 77% are fully vaccinated.

In a portion of New York’s North Country, Franklin County reported 17 new cases for county-wide totals of 6,156 infections, 27 deaths and 5,857 people recovered. There were no case updates on Sunday from Clinton County or Essex County.