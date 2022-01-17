Vehicle theft foiled by GPS tracking system

Burlington, Vt. — An individual who dropped off their car for vehicle maintenance noticed their vehicle was in different town via their GPS system attached to the car. The individual had left their keys in an overnight drop box.

The Burlington Police Department managed to track down the stolen car to a parking lot in South Burlington and apprehended the operator, 45-year-old Jason Braasch of Burlington.

Jason Braasch

Braasch, who already has nine sets of active court cases was lodged at Northwest Correctional Facility with a $2,500 bail and will be arraigned on January 18.