Vaccine signup starts for Vermonters age 55-64 with high risk conditions

Vermont News

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) – Vermont is now in its next phase of vaccine distribution, with people ages 55 to 64 with certain high-risk health conditions eligible to sign up for the shots.

Registration for vaccine appointments opened on Monday. The eligible conditions include heart disease and diabetes and are listed on the Health Department’s website.

Vermonters ages 16 to 53 with those conditions may register for appointments next week. This week, the state is also expanding vaccines to teachers and school staffers, more public safety employees, and Corrections Department staffers who work in prisons.

