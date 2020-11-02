UVM Medical Center transfers Fanny Allen rehab patients to Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WFFF) — For the second time this year, UVM Medical Center has moved rehab patients out of its Fanny Allen campus as a precaution after staff members reported dizziness and nausea.

UVMMC said the patients, who were transferred from Colchester to its main campus in Burlington, reported no symptoms, and the employees have recovered.

This is the second time this year that air quality concerns forced UVMMC to move its Fanny Allen rehab patients to another facility. A similar incident in May prompted an investigation by both the hospital and the Vermont Department of Health. That led to improvements at Fanny Allen but did not identify a specific cause of the air problems.

The surgical suites were closed last December after employees complained of an exhaust-like smell that caused headaches and nausea. Seven Fanny Allen employees were medically evaluated at urgent care on November 27. Similar complaints about the odors — described as everything from hamburgers to bacon to “two-stroke fuel” — were reported in October.

