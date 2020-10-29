UVM Health Network investigating possible cyberattack

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WWLP) — Officials at the University of Vermont Health Network are investigating a “significant and ongoing system-wide network issue,” including the possibility that it caused by a malicious cyberattack.

The outage at the network’s six hospitals in Vermont and New York has led to a variety of impacts on how patient care will be delivered. Officials say they do not currently have a timeline for when systems will be restored.

“Our staff is following well-practiced standby procedures to ensure safe patient care,” UVM Health Network said in an email. “We apologize to our patients who have been affected by this situation.

There have been some changes to patient appointments during the outage, and UVM Health Network is attempting to reach those patients who have been impacted.

UVM Health Network is rescheduling some elective procedures scheduled for Thursday, and hopes to resume normal operations by Friday.

FBI Albany is also investigating and sent NEWS10ABC the following statement:

FBI Albany can confirm we are investigating a potential cyber attack at UVM Health, along with our state and local partners. This is an active investigation, and we decline to comment further at this time.

LATEST STORIES