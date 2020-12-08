UVM defends proposed cuts to programs attracting fewer students

BURLINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — The University of Vermont is considering terminating 12 majors and 11 minors in the College of Arts and Sciences (CAS), including religion, geology, and foreign language programs that have 25 or fewer students enrolled.

The proposal comes as UVM sees decreasing enrollment, compounded by an unprecedented structural deficit of $8.6 million in the CAS.

“We’re not an institution of 50,000 students,” said UVM Provost and Vice President Patricia Prelock. “We’re an institution of barely 10,000 undergraduates, and this is who we’re primarily talking about.

“We can’t devote a significant number of faculty to a major where we have less than five students graduating on average over three years each year.”

Prelock says that if the proposal is approved, students will still have access to the content, just in other capacities. “That’s kind of the misinformation that’s out there. That we’re ‘eliminating Religion, we’re eliminating Classics, we’re eliminating Geology. There’s no opportunity for you to have any of that content,’ and that’s not necessarily true,” she said.

But the news worries UVM’s Paul Bierman, a geology professor of 27 years.

“It’s a real worry to us about who will train the next generation to manage Vermont’s environment, via the pollution in Lake Champlain, the landslides in Riverside Avenue and went into the Waterbury Reservoir or the PFOA contamination in Rutland in the groundwater,” said Bierman.

Bierman says without geologic expertise, it’ll be tougher to solve those problems.

“It’s really critical to us to continue training the next generation of people to solve environmental problems,” he said. “Geologists are the core of any environmental work that’s done here. I also think it’s really mission-critical for UVM.”

Erica Andrus, a senior lecturer in the religion department, is also vulnerable to cuts.

“One of things that hurts me the most was in the Dean’s letter,” Andrus said. “To me, explaining this, he said, ‘Well, you know the Jewish Studies program just hasn’t generated as much interest with students.'”

Andrus disagrees. She said she was told her department would receive a $1 million gift for UVM’s Jewish Studies program. Additionally, with the senior Jewish Study lecturer retiring in December and no plans to replace the professor, Andrus thought there would be more than enough funding.

“In April, he (the Dean) announced that they were never going to hire a Jewish Studies professor,” she said. “So they had worked with the donor, and he agreed to let that money go to the business school instead.”

Students currently taking programs in question will be able to complete their studies. They will not be affected second semester. UVM will, however, submit the proposal for further review in the Spring.

If passed, CAS students will have 44 majors and 52 minors to choose from.