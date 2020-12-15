UVM alum on key FDA panel that endorsed emergency authorization of Pfizer vaccine

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WFFF) — On Monday, the first shipments of a COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Vermont, with an additional 5,850 doses scheduled to arrive later this week.

As it turns out, one of the doctors on the FDA’s immunization advisory committee that endorsed the vaccine is an alumnus of the University of Vermont. The committee’s recommendation lead to the FDA giving the Pfizer vaccine emergency authorization on Thursday.

Dr. Cody Meissner is a leading national expert on childhood vaccinations and heads the Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at Tufts Children’s Hospital. He graduated from the University of Vermont in 1967, and has served on the committee since 2008.



“This is truly an extraordinary time in the history of the United States and in the history of the world,” Dr. Meissner said. “Ordinarily, it takes five to ten years to develop a vaccine, but that timeline has been compressed remarkably into less than a year.”

The immunization advisory committee came to general consensus that the vaccine was safe for patients aged 16 and up.

Although Dr. Meissner said he’s confident in the Pfizer vaccine, he had concerns about recommending its emergency use for younger patients, so he abstained from the advisory committee vote.

“There was very limited data regarding 16 and 17 year old adolescents,” Dr. Meissner said. “In fact, out of their study trial of 44,000 people, there were 160 who were 16 or 17 years of age.”

That being said, Meissner said he’s encouraged to see hospitals receiving their first shipments of the vaccine, especially considering the grim reality of what the nation has been through.

“We certainly need this vaccine for the populations who are experiencing severe disease, who are dying,” Dr. Meissner said. “Remember, there are over 3,000 deaths a day in the United States due to COVID-19, so that means between 50,000 and 100,000 Americans are going to die in the next month.”

On Monday, the U.S. topped 300,000 COVID-19 deaths. While the beginning of vaccine distribution may mark a turning point in the pandemic, the Vermont Association of Hospitals and Health Systems warns we’re still in a period of increased COVID-19 cases as the year draws to a close.

“We want people to recognize across Vermont that over the course of the next few months, all of us will have the opportunity to be vaccinated, but over the next few weeks, that is not the case,” said VAHHS President and CEO Jeff Tieman. “We need to be patient and continue the really important practices of wearing masks, social distancing, all the things we’ve been doing because now is not the time to quit, we need to get people vaccinated.”