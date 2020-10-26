University of Vermont president to recommend tuition, room-board freeze

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WFFF) — The University of Vermont president says he will recommend to the board a freeze on tuition and room and board costs and a reduction in a student fee for next year.
At the same time Suresh Garimella announced a fundraising campaign to raise $150 million in financial support for students as the school faces budget challenges exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. Garimella says it’s critical that UVM do what it can to keep the “tuition in check so that students are able to attend.”
He says he also hopes students will be attracted to the school because of its low rate of positive COVID-19 cases.
