Universal mail-in voting bill for general elections clears Vermont Senate

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WFFF) – On Tuesday, the Vermont Senate passed a bill that would make universal mail-in voting the rule for all future general elections.

Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint said record voter turnout in 2020 was a ‘bright spot’ in an otherwise chaotic year. In Vermont, 73% of eligible voters cast a ballot in the 2020 election, which shattered previous records.

“From same day registration to early voting, our state has a strong track record of making it easier for people to vote,” Balint said. “I’m proud that the Senate is contributing to that legacy by making mail-in voting the rule for general elections from now on.

Governor Phil Scott said that he was largely in support of the measure.

“My only concern is that if we’re going to do it for the general election, why not do it for all of the other elections we have?” Scott said. “If it works for the general, it should work for some of the others.”

The Vermont House of Representatives still has to approve the bill before it makes its way to Governor Scott.

In Vermont, 75% of those who voted in the 2020 election cast an absentee ballot.