Unexpected doses moves up 65 and over vaccinations in Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) – Vermonters aged 65 and older can now make appointments to get their COVID-19 vaccinations at Walgreens pharmacies, the Vermont Department of Health said Thursday.

Walgreens received an unexpected 4,300 first doses of the vaccine for Vermonters through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, the state said. People can either sign up online or call Walgreens.

The Walgreens appointments come in addition to the appointments that newly eligible Vermonters can begin to make on March 1.

LATEST NUMBERS

On Thursday, the Vermont Department of Health reported 66 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total since the pandemic began to almost 14,850.

There were 28 people hospitalized with COVID-19, including 11 in intensive care.

Two more deaths were reported, bringing the statewide total since the pandemic began to 203.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Vermont did not increase over the past two weeks, going from 113.29 new cases per day on Feb. 10 to 110.29 new cases per day on Feb. 24.

The latest average positivity rate in Vermont is 1.72%. State health departments are calculating positivity rate differently across the country, but for Vermont, the AP calculates the rate by dividing new cases by test specimens using data from The COVID Tracking Project.

The seven-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Vermont has risen over the past two weeks from 1.66% on Feb. 10 to 1.72% on Feb. 24.