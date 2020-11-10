Ugly mask contest to spread cheer in South Burlington

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WFFF) — Put away the ugly sweaters and put on your ugly mask.

For three years, the Rotary Club of South Burlington has held an annual ugly sweater fun run and walk with more than 200 people participating. Now, with the coronavirus pandemic showing no signs of letting up, the club has made changes.

Instead of ugly sweaters, ugly masks get the spotlight.

“Masks are such an integral part of who we are now,” said Jay Pasakow, a member of the “ugly mask” committee. Pasakow says, “The two work together. The masks are important to having fun, too. Our smiles are hidden behind masks. But when we say ugly, we should qualify and say creative.”

The contest is open to all ages, and you can submit your ugly mask photos online. One winner will be named in each of three age groups: Elementary school age, middle and high school, and adults.

Each winner will receive a $100 Amazon gift card. Members of the Rotary Club of South Burlington will judge the pictures and select who they think should advance in the next round.

Enter your creative or ugly mask into the competition until Saturday, November 28. Voting will open up to the public on December 2 and continue through December 8.

The main goal of the event is to keep smiling, even if it’s under a mask.

