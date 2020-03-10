Uber launches in-app emergency button in VT

MONTPELIER, Vt. (NEWS10) — If you’ve ever taken an Uber and were worried about your safety, or a driver who has felt threatened by passengers, things are about to get safer for people using the app in Vermont.

The company launched an in-app emergency button, which allows riders and drivers to contact the police with the click of a button if they feel they are in danger.

Users can set the app to dial 911, but if they can’t make the call, a text message will be sent with their current location, intended destination, and description of the car they are riding in.

“This helps to take what might have been a two minute process to try to narrow down where they were and we have that instantly.”

The feature was implemented after ridehsare apps came under increased pressure over the safety of both their staff and customers. Over 3,000 sexual assaults relating to Uber rides were reported in the U.S. in 2019, and nine people were murdered during Uber rides.

