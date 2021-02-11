U.S. Attorney in Vermont to resign

Christina Nolan was sworn in as Vermont’s first woman U.S. Attorney in 2017.

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WFFF) — Vermont’s U.S. attorney will resign this month at the request of the President Joe Biden’s administration.

On Tuesday, the acting U.S. Attorney General requested the resignation of Trump-appointed and Senate-confirmed U.S. attorneys, including Vermont’s Christina Nolan. Her office says Nolan will resign on or before February 28.

“U.S. Attorneys serve at the pleasure and selection of the President, with the advice and consent of the Senate, and it is important that the President have the U.S. Attorneys of his choosing across the country and here in Vermont,” Nolan said in a statement.

She says it’s been the honor and privilege of a lifetime to serve in the role of U.S. Attorney for Vermont, to serve the state she loves, the office she loves, and the mission she loves—seeking justice.

“For the last three-plus years, working with community partners and partners in federal, state, county and local law enforcement, the team at the U.S. Attorney’s Office has made Vermont safer, vindicated crime victims’ rights, protected and recouped taxpayer dollars, and promoted justice on a daily basis,” she said.

Nolan is Vermont’s first female U.S. attorney. She was sworn in 2017 at age 38.