Trump faces 2nd impeachment; Vermont leaders demand accountability

WASHINGTON (WFFF) — On Wednesday, one week from Inauguration Day, Congress will decide whether to impeach President Trump, again.

All that is needed is a majority vote in the House of Representatives. If that happens, he’ll become the first U.S. president to be impeached twice.

On January 6, moments before pro-Trump supporters stormed the nation’s Capitol, President Trump said, “If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.” A comment that contributed to chaos and, in turn, prompted impeachment charges against him for inciting the insurrection.

“If the House of Representatives just ignored that, then they’re not doing their job,” said Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy.

The most senior member of the U.S. Senate says our country’s leader needs to be held accountable. “Five people died as a result. To say nothing about the destruction of property, the theft, assaults,” said Leahy. “That is a crime.”

Jared Carter, constitutional law professor with Vermont Law School explains if the House votes to impeach Trump, it will then be up to the Senate to convict or remove him from office. “I think it’s pretty likely that the president will be impeached for the second time. The first president in the history of the United States to be impeached twice,” said Carter.

However, Carter says it’s unlikely Trump will face removal especially as he is one week away from the end of his term.

“He’s not going to be removed in eight days by the Senate. I think there is no question there, to my mind. But if you read the articles of impeachment, they are focused just as much on the disqualification component,” said Carter.

However, Carter says Trump can still be convicted by the Senate, even after he steps down. Under the Constitution, the Senate could disqualify him or forbid him from holding federal office again.

Other Vermonters support this effort. Congressman Peter Welch said in a statement: “I will vote again to impeach the president for his thuggish attack on our democracy.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders said on Twitter:

Some people ask: Why would you impeach and convict a president who has only a few days left in office? The answer: Precedent. It must be made clear that no president, now or in the future, can lead an insurrection against the U.S. government. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) January 8, 2021

Even Gov. Phil Scott was reportedly the first republican governor in the country to call for Trump’s impeachment.

“Vermont has historically been a leader in this country. We’re a small state but we have pressed the envelope when it comes to leading on important issues,” said Carter.