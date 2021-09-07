Three Vermont troopers resign after being suspected of making fake vaccine cards

(WFFF) — Three Vermont State Troopers have resigned and have been suspected of making fake vaccine cards.

The three officers are Shawn Sommers, Raymond Witkowski and David Pfindel.

  • Former state trooper Shawn Sommers.
  • Former state trooper David Pfindel.
  • Former state trooper Raymond Witkowski.

Sommers and Witkowski submitted their resignations last month, a day after another trooper raised concerns. Pfindel resigned Friday, following an additional investigation by the Department of Public Safety.

The three are accused of having different roles in creating fake vaccine cards, which might violate federal law.

“The accusations in this case involve an extraordinary level of misconduct — a criminal violation of the law — and I could not be more upset and disappointed,” said Col. Matthew T. Birmingham, director of the Vermont State Police. “If these allegations are proved to be true, it is reprehensible that state troopers would manipulate vaccination cards in the midst of a pandemic, when being vaccinated is one of the most important steps anyone can take to keep their community safe from COVID-19.”

The case has been handed over to the FBI and the US Attorneys Office in Burlington.

