Tennessee fugitive nabbed by Vermont State police in Bennington County

Christopher M. Barrows mugshot

Christopher M. Barrows mugshot. (Vermont State Police)

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Vermont State Police say they’ve arrested Christopher M. Barrows, 55, of Bennington for an outstanding warrant out of Tennessee. Police consider him a fugitive from justice.

Troopers out of Shaftsbury say they determined Barrows was wanted in Tennessee after they pulled him over on Route 7 shortly after 6 p.m.

Barrows was processed at to the Vermont State Police Barracks, and then remanded at the Southern State Correctional Facility in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Barrows was scheduled to reappear in Bennington Superior Court on Friday at 12:30 p.m. There’s no word yet on sending him to Tennessee to answer for his warrant there.

