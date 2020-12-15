Task force: ‘No sufficient evidence’ in St. Joseph’s Orphanage murder allegations

(WFFF) — Burlington officials laid to rest a two-year investigation into decades-old allegations of child abuse, sexual abuse and murder against nun and priests who operated the St. Joseph’s Orphanage.

Attorney General T.J. Donovan, Mayor Miro Weinberger, and other members of the St. Joseph’s Task Force examined the murder claims, but announced no sufficient evidence was found to support the alleged murders.

“Every allegation deserves an investigation. That has been a failure of the state criminal justice system to investigate those allegations when they occurred,” said AG Donovan.

Residents at St. Joseph’s Orphanage endured relentless abuse from the 1940s until its closure in 1974. But given the time lapse, the task force ran into two problems: lack of evidence and the statute of limitations, which makes it impossible to pursue legal action against the abuse.

“The allegation of murder was the catalyst for this Task Force since there is no Statute of Limitations that would bar this allegation,” said AG Donovan.

Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad says after long, exhaustive, and meticulous investigation, they couldn’t find enough evidence for murder, but said he listened to and believes in more than 70 survivors’ stories of abuse.

“We find that there are clear, consistent, and coherent stories that transcend years at the orphanage and give a real picture of a pattern that was there,” said Chief Murad.

Brenda Hannon bravely told her story Monday.

“We were beaten with rods, locked in dark closets and trunks, and forced to eat our own vomited food. Some were sexually molested by the same people professing to be agents of God,” she said.

Hannon was a resident of St. Joseph’s Orphanage for almost 10 years starting in 1959. Another survivor, who lived there in the 1950’s, also came forward.

“We are the last generation of children who were at St. Joseph’s, and there aren’t many of us left,” said Walter Coltey.

The Vermont Catholic Charities and Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington came out with a joint statement saying, “The Diocese continues to accept its full share of the blame for any sins of the past. We apologize for all hurt caused and for the personal shortcomings of human beings that came before us.”

While the investigation is closed, AG Donovan and members of the St. Joseph’s Task Force are hoping to provide closure to survivors through restorative justice.