Take a Vermont cow on a Zoom date for Valentine’s Day

LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WFFF) – With Valentine’s Day around the corner, Stonyfield Organic is launching the “Date with a Cow” Valentine’s Day package.

The package includes a 15-minute zoom date with a cow on Valentine’s Day, festive treats such as Stonyfield Strawberry Yogurt and Lake Champlain milk chocolate, and your very own stuffed animal cow to cuddle up with at home.

Proceeds from your date will be donated to Wolfe’s Neck, an organization that helps out local dairy farmers. The package is available on DateWithaCow.com for $50.

