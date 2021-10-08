Take a golden hike with Cooper, a golden retriever

MANCHESTER, Vt. (NEWS10) – NEWS10’s Leaf Peeping series continues with a visit to a scenic town in Vermont named “one of the best small towns for a fall getaway.” Hello Manchester, Vt.!
Take in the stunning views of the Green Mountains during a Saturday morning golden hike.
What’s a golden hike? Chief Happiness Officer Cooper, a six-year-old golden retriever, takes guests on a casual hike on the 914-acre Equinox Preserve Trust.
General Manager Jay Sheldon, Cooper’s owner and coworker, says he started the experience last year and the response has been incredible (from both guests and Cooper!)
Hikes last approximately two hours and are a great way to check out some of New England’s best foliage.
The experience is free to guests staying at the resort, but open to everyone in the community.
