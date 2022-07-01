BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) – Speech therapy patients in areas near Manchester and Wilmington, Vermont, will now be able to schedule appointments closer to home. Speech-language pathologist Kate O’Neill, MS, CCC-SLP, will be traveling from SVMC Outpatient Rehabilitation in Bennington to the primary care offices in Manchester and Wilmington.

All three practices are part of Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC) and Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC) in Bennington. Appointments in Manchester and Wilmington are open to all SVMC speech and language patients, regardless of where they receive primary care.

O’Neill works with adults and geriatric patients who have impairments in communication, speech, language, swallowing, voice, and cognition. She treats patients with hearing loss, head and neck cancer, and neurological conditions. She also conducts swallowing studies in real-time using X-ray machines.

O’Neill earned bachelor’s degrees in Psychology and Communication Sciences and Disorders from the University of Vermont in 2012. She went on to receive her master’s degree in Communications Sciences and Disorders from the College of Saint Rose in 2014. She holds her Certificate of Clinical Competence from the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association and has clinical licenses in Vermont, New York, and Massachusetts. She has worked for Southwestern Vermont Health Care since 2016.

Fore information about becoming a speech-language patient at SVMC Northshire Campus or SVMC Deerfield Valley Campus, call (802) 447-5140 to schedule.