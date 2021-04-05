Suspect in fatal Rutland shooting due in court Monday

(WFFF/AP) — A teenager is due in court Monday in connection with the deadly shooting of a 19-year-old man on Saturday.

Kahliq Richardson, 18, is suspected of manslaughter for allegedly causing the death of Jonah Pandiani, 19, whose body was found in a room at the Quality Inn on South Main Street just after 6:30 a.m Saturday.

Pandiani died before help arrived. His body is at the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy. Details weren’t yet available on Sunday.

Rutland City Police said Sunday that Richardson has turned himself in. He was released him from custody on conditions until his court date.

The Vermont State Police major crime and the narcotics units joined the Rutland Police Department in the investigation.

If you have any information, call the Rutland Police Department at (802) 773-1816. You can also call the VSP Rutland barracks at (802) 773-9101, or you can submit a tip to state police online by clicking here.

