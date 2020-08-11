Summer camp for teens in Bennington County fined for noise

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A summer camp for youths being held at a former college campus in Vermont has been fined $1,600 over nighttime noise complaints from neighbors.

The Bennington Banner reports that a judge on Friday denied the town of Bennington’s request to shut down the camp at the former Southern Vermont College campus.

Bennington had sued camp director Moshe Perlstein and Camp Southern Vermont, LLC, after receiving multiple noise complaints since July 5 from neighbors.

About 350 teens and staff members from the New York City area and New Jersey are staying in buildings on the 350-acre campus.

Bennington Superior Court Judge Cortland Corsones wrote that while the camp has made efforts to comply with the court’s previous orders, “the violations have been willful.”

LATEST STORIES